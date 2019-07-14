Majlis reviews measures to counter U.S. ‘economic terrorism’

TEHRAN – Majlis representatives on Sunday reviewed measures to improve national economy in efforts to counter the impact of U.S. “economic terrorism” against Iran, according to the Mehr news agency.

The MPs “reviewed a number of moves in today’s closed session to help the country overcome the economic issues, which have been created by the U.S. sanctions, in order to improve the Iranian people’s living conditions,” Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday.

Larijani also pointed to a recent call by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for revisiting the economic policies and structures to settle the country’s economic woes, emphasizing that different economic plans are being reviewed by the parliament for the current and next year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran after he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.

Trump has even introduced full ban on Iran’s oil export, a move which has been described as an economic war against Tehran.

The sanctions were imposed regardless of Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was struck between Iran and six major powers, including the United States.

MH/PA