300MW to be added to Iran’s renewables capacity by March 2020

TEHRAN- Some 300 megawatts (MW) of new capacity will be added to Iran’s renewable power generation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), IRNA reported on Wednesday, quoting Iranian energy minister as saying.

According to Reza Ardakanian the capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants is currently over 700 MW.

Of the country’s total renewable capacity, 44 percent is the share of solar power plants while the share of wind farms stands at 40 percent and small-scalded hydropower plants generate 13 percent of the total renewable capacity.

The share of heat recovery plants and biomass plants are small with two percent and one percent respectively.

According to the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry (known as PAVEN), currently renewable power plants have created 43,450 job opportunities across the country and the volume of private investment in this sector has exceeded 124 trillion rials (over $2.95 billion).

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Currently over 100 large-scale renewable power plants are operating across Iran.

In early May, Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, the head of SATBA, announced that Iran plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to its export backset.

EF/MA