Abedini win Iran’s first ever medal at World Fencing Championships

TEHRAN – Mojtaba Abedini claimed a bronze medal on the first day of finals at the World Fencing Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

In the men's sabre final, South Korea's Oh Sanguk defeated 2017 world champion András Szatmári from Hungary 15-12.

The semi-finals saw second seed Oh defeat Italy's Luca Curatoli 15-11 and Szatmári beat Abedini 15-8.

Curatoli and Abedini were the bronze medalists.

Abedini’s medal is Iran’s first ever medal at the World Fencing Championships.