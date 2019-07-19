U.S. more disgraced, defeated than ever: Emami Kashani

TEHRAN – At no time has the U.S. been so clearly disgraced and defeated in the world, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, a Tehran Friday prayer leader, said on Friday.

Addressing worshippers, Ayatollah Emami Kashani pointed to the U.S. government’s violation of its commitments by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement, saying the move brought shame and disgrace on the American people.

He also criticized the Europeans for not fulfilling their commitments to the nuclear deal, adding that Iran will keep scaling back on its commitments to the deal in the face of Europe’s inaction.

MH/PA