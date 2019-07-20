Iran aim to be group winners at FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Marc Wilmots

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that they want to progress as Group C winners at the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Team Melli have been drawn along with Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

“First of all, I have to say it is certainly not easy at all. All teams will participate at the competition armed to the teeth. And it will be a top-level competition,” the Belgian coach told Iran Football Federation’s website.

“We respect all our opponents in the group; however, we are doing our best to win the group,” Wilmots added.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Hong Kong on September 10.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.