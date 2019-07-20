Trump has been entangling every type of corruption: Essex professor
Natasha Lindstaedt, a professor of government at the University of Essex, says the United States has never had any president who has not been involved in a kind of scandal, citing Bill Clinton’s sexual scandal and the corruption surrounding Richard Nixon. However, she says, Donald Trump has been “entangling every type of corruption,” ranging from sexual assault to abuse of power and having associations with very shady people including a person involved in sex trafficking of minors.
