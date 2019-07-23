Iranian students win medals at IBO, IMO 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian students claimed 4 medals at the 30th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2019), and 6 medals at the 60th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2019).

The students have won 3 silver medals and a bronze one at IBO 2019, held in Hungary on July 14-21, with students from 78 countries participating in the competition.

Alireza Tanoori, Mohammad Amin Kharaqani, and Ali Yazdi all won silver medals, and Shayan Baqeri earned a bronze medal, Fars reported on Tuesday.

The IBO is an annual competition for secondary school students. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. Interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity and perseverance are necessary.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition tries to challenge and stimulate these students to expand their talents and to promote their career as scientists.

According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999.

Additionally, Iranian students earned 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals at the 60th International Mathematical Olympiad held in the United Kingdom on July 11-22.

Iranian medal winners at IMO 2019 are Shayan Talaei who won a gold medal, while Seyed Mohammad Mahdi Hatami and Ali Mirzaei Anari both grabbed silver medals.

Faraz Ghahremani Kooreh, Amirabbas Mohammadi and Kian Shamsaei all claimed bronze medals.

The IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents.

