Paper, cardboard production up 4% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of paper and cardboard in Iran rose four percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) compared to the same period of time in the previous year, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, quoting Deputy Industry Minister Farshad Moqimi as saying.

The official has recently announced that export of papers and cardboards from Iran has risen 63 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) from its previous year.

Moqimi, who was speaking in one of the specialized meetings on investigating domestic industry status attended by some representatives from paper production associations, also said that Iran’s paper and cardboard import has fallen 18 percent in the previous year, IRNA reported.

MA/MA