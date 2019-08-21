Ceramics from Medieval and Modern Iran to be shown in Berlin 

TEHRAN – The Bumiller Collection Studio X-Berg in Berlin will be showcasing ceramics from Medieval and Modern Iran in an exhibition named “Call Me Anything But Ordinary”.

The exhibit pays homage to the art of ceramics from the Iranian realm arranged as an installation by the Frankfurt-based artist Jörg Ahrnt in combination with a selection of his drawings.

The event opening on September 12 will feature objects from the Bumiller Collection and the Luschey Collection, Bumiller Collection has announced.

German archaeologist and art historian of Iran and the Middle East Heinz Luschey (Berlin 1910 -1992), has carried out great achievements through his comparative studies in classical archaeology. Luschey and his studies in Iran have made considerable contributions towards elucidating the history of the land of the Achaemenids.

Businessman, economist and tax adviser Manfred Bumiller (1928-2018) decided in the early 1980s to set up an art collection and his collection, the largest worldwide of early Islamic bronzes, is housed in a historical town-house in the heart of the old city of Bamberg as the Bumiller Collection.

Also, an exhibition of modern ceramic artworks created by Iranian artist Mansureh Najjarpur from the historical city of Isfahan will open on the sidelines of the exhibit.

“Call Me Anything But Ordinary” will be running until November 30.

Photo: A poster for “Call Me Anything But Ordinary”.

