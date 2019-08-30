‘EU to continue working to preserve nuclear deal’

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday that the European Union will continue working to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“My role…is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreements,” she told reporters during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, according to Vancouver Sun.

Mogherini, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met in Helsinki on Friday to discuss the JCPOA.

U.S. President Donald Trump last year unilaterally pulled out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Europeans have repeatedly said they are committed to saving the deal, however, efforts to shield Iran’s economy from the reimposition of U.S. sanctions have so far yield no result.

