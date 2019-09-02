Iran: Israeli violation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity threatens international peace

TEHRAN – Abbas Mousavi, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, on Monday condemned Israel for violating Lebanon’s territorial integrity, saying such actions threaten international peace and security.

“The aggressive move of the Israeli regime against Lebanon is an open violation of an independent country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a move against global peace and security,” he said.

The spokesman went on to say that the “bankrupt regime of Israel, under the meaningful silence of the international community and unlimited support by the United States, is trying to undermine the glorious resistance of the Lebanese people who through a powerful army… are seeking to protect their territorial integrity and independence against the Zionist regime’s invasions.”



Mousavi urged the international community, especially the United Nations, not to remain silent against Israel “which is destabilizing the stability and security of the region and the entire world.”

Last week, the Israeli regime orchestrated a failed bombing mission through drones on Beirut’s Dahieh region, Fars reported.

The attack came to a swift end after a first drone fell on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office and a second one crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air.

Consequently, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised a strong response to the attack.

The resistance movement attacked an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim on Sunday.

On Sunday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani hailed recent retaliatory operation by the Hezbollah, underlining that Hezbollah is acting to defend the interests of the Lebanese people.



NA/PA