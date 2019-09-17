Iranian environment has suffered from sanctions: Kalantari

TEHRAN - The Iranian environment has not also remained unharmed from sanctions, head of Iran’s Department of Environment said on Tuesday.

Isa Kalantari made the remarks during a meeting with Austrian ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz.

Kalantari criticized Europeans for failing to abide by their commitments to the nuclear deal after the U.S. abandoned the agreement and imposed sanctions.

“Our view was that the Europe is quite independent from the United States… but it was proven that with the exit of the United States, Europe also reached a deadlock,” the environment chief lamented.



Kalantari added, “It is regrettable that environment is paying the cost of imposed sanctions.”

After the conclusion of the nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA, Iran signed a number of agreements with other countries, especially Europeans, for environment protection and water conservation.

“Sanctions have caused various problems for Iran’s environment which has led to unsustainable use of the country’s resources over the past 50 years,” said Kalantari, a former agriculture minister.

“Using almost 100 percent of underground water resources, turning pastures to farmlands, and irregular grazing have caused many problems for Iran’s wildlife and environment,” Kalantari explained.

Scholz said that Austria is ready to cooperate with Iran in area of protecting environment.

