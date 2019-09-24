Russia-K broadcasting Iranian series “Shahrzad”

TEHRAN – The first season of popular romantic and historical Iranian series “Shahrzad” is currently being broadcast on Russia-K, a Russian television network that is also known as Russia-Cultura.

Prominent Iranian filmmaker Hassan Fat’hi is the director of the series, whose first season was released in 2015.

Written by Fat’hi and Naghmeh Samini, the series tells the story of a beautiful young woman, Shahrzad, who is getting married to Farhad during the coup d’état against Mohammad Mossadeq’s government in 1953.

During the coup chaos, Farhad gets arrested and sentenced to death, while Shahrzad is willing to accept any conditions to set him free.

“Shahrzad” was made over three seasons to be distributed exclusively on the home video network in Iran. The second and third seasons were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The series, which has been dubbed into Russian, is on the air every night at 22:20 local time.

Photo: A scene from the “Shahrzad” series directed by Hassan Fat’hi.

