Iran squad named for FIVB Volleyball World Cup

TEHRAN – Igor Kolakovic named his 13-man squad for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup.

Middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi is the big absent in the list.

He has requested the coaching staff to give him a rest.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

The tournament will be held in Japan from 1 to 15 October 2019.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

Squad:

Saeid Marouf, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Ghaemi, Pouria Fayazi, Amir Ghafour, Ali Shafiei, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Amirhossein Esfandyar, Mohammadreza Moazen and Mohammadreza Hazratpour