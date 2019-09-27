What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Qahramani.

The exhibit titled “The Lovers’ Wind” will run until October 9 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Painting

* Paintings by Hani Najm and Salumeh Golnaraqi are on display in an exhibition Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 9 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A group of artists, including Rahebeh Keshavarz, Atefeh MOrtazavi, Nasim Monfared and Behjat Zarebidgoli, is displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Self Portrait” will continue until October 2 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley near Daneshju Park.

* A painting exhibition entitled “Dead End” by Hooman Mehrdana is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 2 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



Photo

* An exhibition of photos from the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war by Sassan Moayyedi is currently underway at Dena Gallery.

The showcase named “Farewell” will be running until October 7 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Armin Aminian is showcasing a collection of his photos in an exhibit titled “Wine of Love” at E1 Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until October 25 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Photos by Setareh Sanjari and Alireza Fani are on view in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 9 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Elaheh Keshavarz are on display in an exhibition at Elaheh Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 7 at the gallery that can be found at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.



* Leila Nazari is displaying her latest wooden sculptures in an exhibition named “In Trees’ Narration” at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Cold Silence” will be running until 0ctober 2 at the gallery that can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



* Iron sculptures by Majid Mohseni are on display in an exhibition titled “Iron Dream” at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Form Follows Farzaneh” runs until October 9 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

Vaali Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings and sculptures by Saeideh Hatami in an exhibition named “Domination”.

The exhibit will run until October 8 at the gallery that can be found at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

MMS/YAW