UN silence over U.S. anti-Iran acts will go down in history: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has said that United Nations’ silence over anti-Iran acts of the United States will go down in history.

“The Iranian people will overcome problems one way or another, but the shame of silence over economic terrorism by an aggressive government will go down in history,” he said during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Wednesday.

Rouhani also said, “Today, Palestine is going through tough times and the Zionist regime is committing acts of aggression against Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq on a daily basis, and the United Nations is silent towards these crimes.”

“This approach needs to be changed and this important international organization must carry out its responsibilities,” the president insisted.

For his part, Guterres praised Iran for its efforts to help settle crises in the region.

NA/PA