Iran may reduce IAEA inspections in next tit-for-tat step: MP

TEHRAN – The spokesman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said Iran may stop its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and reduce the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections of Tehran’s nuclear activities.

“We implement the Additional Protocol voluntarily and we can stop that,” Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said, Mehr reported on Sunday.

“When the other side does not fulfil its obligations, it is not necessary for us to fulfil our obligations and we should not allow the Agency to inspect [Iran’s nuclear activities] according to the Additional Protocol,” he remarked.

He reiterated that Iran will go on with taking the fourth step of reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement, blaming European countries’ failure to save the accord for Iran’s measures.

Washington withdrew from the internationally-endorsed nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO), with Iran on May 8, 2018, reimposed the toughest-ever sanctions against the country and started a plan to zero down Tehran’s oil sales.

Under the nuclear agreement, Tehran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of economic and financial sanctions.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, Iran remained fully committed to the JCPOA for a year, but announced on the anniversary of Washington’s bellicose move that its “strategic patience” is over and would gradually reduce its commitments to the deal at 60-day intervals, which were designed as deadlines for Europe to protect Tehran’s interests under the deal.

So far, Iran has taken three steps in that regard.

Last week, Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour warned that Iran would take the fourth step should the other side continue to fail to fulfil its obligations under the deal.

“If Europe fulfils its obligations during the 60-day deadline, the Islamic Republic will return to its obligations under the framework of Barjam (JCPOA),” he said.

Zonnour said Iran has many options to choose from in the fourth step.

He emphasized that Europe should pay the price if it wants to salvage the nuclear accord.

“Europe is capable to do this, but instead it takes steps in line with U.S. goals, and accordingly it does not have the necessary will to preserve Barjam,” the top MP added.

