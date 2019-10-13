Ayatollah Khamenei says U.S. animosity has brought more dignity to IRGC

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States’ “animosity” toward the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has brought more dignity to it.

“The United States has brought more dignity to the Guards with its hostile behavior. Today, thanks to God, the Guards has dignity both inside and outside of the country,” he said during a ceremony held for the student officers and guards trainees at Imam Hussain Academy.

He added, “The United States brought more dignity to the Guards with its hostile behavior, because animosity of God’s enemies makes the faithful servants dearer.”

Elsewhere, he attached great importance to military, defense and intelligence preparedness by armed forces in the face of threats against the country.

The Leader also reiterated his long-held position on self-sufficiency, saying the defense equipment must be manufactured inside the country.

“The military equipment of the IRGC must be advanced and up-to-date. You yourselves should invent and manufacture them.”

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Arbaeen march as “an example of real power”.

“Huge gathering of pilgrims on the route toward Karbala, which means moving toward summit of honor, altruism and martyrdom, shows power of Islam and the Islamic resistance front,” he remarked.

The Leader says Iran will not back down in the face of U.S. pressure based on the teachings of Imam Hussein’s movement and Arbaeen.

Arbaeen marks an end to a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

So far more than two million Iranians have crossed the border to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed (S), in Karbala.

NA/PA