Iran, New Zealand discuss boosting bilateral trade trough exhibitions

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company, and Hamish MacMaster, New Zealand’s ambassador to Iran, the two sides explored the ways for boosting trade ties between Iran and New Zealand through exhibitions.

In the meeting, Hosseinzadeh announced his country’s readiness for holding New Zealand’s specialized exhibition at Iran’s international fairgrounds, the public relations department of Iran International Exhibitions Company reported.

Referring to Iran’s first rank in terms of holding exhibitions in the Middle East, the official said many countries hold pavilions at the international exhibitions of Iran.

MacMaster, for his part, said that it is the third time that he serves as his country’s ambassador to Iran, saying, “During my service times in Iran I have several times visited different exhibitions at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds and I also have accompanied New Zealand’s companies for signing contracts in some international exhibitions of Iran.”

Trade ties between Iran and New Zealand have been always progressing and some products of New Zealand like coffee have been recently entered the Iranian market which is satisfactory, the envoy noted.

He further underscored that holding 90 international exhibitions per year at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is a proper opportunity for the New Zealand’s companies.

MA/MA