Government: Maximum pressure unable to bring Iranians to their knees 

TEHRAN – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that the U.S. has gained nothing by adopting the policy of maximum pressure against Tehran, noting such approaches are unable to bring the Iranian people to their knees.

Touching upon participation of millions of Iranians in the glorious and historic Arbaeen march coupled with its social, political, religious and cultural messages for the region and the world, Rabiei said, “This year’s Arbaeen march had a clear message for the U.S. that the Iranians are not the nation whose voice remains unheard; furthermore they will never come to their knees under maximum economic pressure.”

He further pointed out, “Amid unprecedented sanctions, the Iranian people and government-organized such a great march which was testifying our nation’s enthusiasm and the highest level of passion for life.”

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “The U.S. policy of maximum pressure has failed.”

The Leader added, “The Americans presumed that they can force Iran to make concessions and bring it to its knees by focusing on maximum pressure, especially in the area of economy, but they have troubled themselves."

MJ/PA