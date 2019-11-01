Funeral held for Azam Taleghani 

TEHRAN – A funeral ceremony was held on Friday morning in Tehran for Azam al-Sadat Taleghani.

Azam Taleghani admitted to a hospital in Tehran due to a brain problem, died at 76 on Wednesday evening.

She was a prominent revolutionary figure and daughter of Seyed Mahmoud Taleghani, the first Friday prayers leader of Tehran.

She was buried adjacent to the grave of her father in the Behesht Zahra cemetery, south of Tehran.

A crowd of political, cultural, and media activists and certain officials attended the ceremony.

Among the officials participating in the ceremony were Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, Abbas Ali Amiri, the vice president for parliamentary affairs, legislators Mostafa Kavakebian and Parvaneh Salahshouri.

Mrs. Taleghani was a political prisoner before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. She also served as a lawmaker in the first parliament after the revolution.

She was recognized as a cultural, media and political figure.

President Hassan Rouhani sent a message of condolences over the demise of Azam Taleghani as a women’s rights activist.

Also, Seyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini, in a message expressed his condolences over her death.

