Iran’s women will compete in Olympic 3x3 basketball qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team will be slotted in Pool B of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) that will has three tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at stake.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed the four men's and women's teams to have directly qualified for the 3x3 basketball competitions at Tokyo 2020.

The top four teams in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking in the women’s category (Russia, China, Mongolia and Romania) earned a trip to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where 3x3 will make its first appearance on July 25-29.



The top three teams in the FIBA 3x3 Ranking in the men’s category (Serbia, Russia and China) together with the Japanese hosts will join them in the Aomi Urban Sports Park in the waterfront Aomi district for the much-anticipated event.

With Japan's men's team having earned the direct spot, the women’s team can qualify via either the Olympic qualification tournament or at the last-chance universality qualification competition.

Pool A of the women’s Olympic qualifier will feature France, United States, Germany, Uruguay and Indonesia, while Iran, Japan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan and Australia contest Pool B.

The Netherlands, Estonia, Belarus, Hungary and Sri Lanka were drawn in Pool C, with Pool D seeing hosts India take on Italy, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The men's competition sees Mongolia, Poland, Brazil, Turkey and Spain participate in Pool A, while the United States headline Pool B against Lithuania, Belgium, South Korea and New Zealand.

Slovenia, France, Qatar, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic are drawn in Pool C, with the Netherlands, Latvia, Canada, Croatia and India in Pool D.

The competition will take place in India in March 2020.