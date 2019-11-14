Behzad Azizi takes gold World Para Atheltics C’ships gold

TEHRAN - Behzad Azizi from Iran claimed a gold medal at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Azizi took the gold with a 65.04m effort at the Men's Javelin Throw F13.

The silver medal was won by Spaniard Hector Cabrera Llacer with 64.89m and Pengkai Zhu snathed the bronze with a throw of 59.31m.

Iran’s Mahdi Olad (Men’s Shot Put F11 - Gold), Hamed Amiri (Men’s Javelin Throw F54 – Gold), Alireza Mokhtari (Men's Shot Put F53 – Silver), Mehran Nekouei Majd (Men's Shot Put F34 – Silver), Ali Mohammadyari (Men's Discus Throw F 56 – Silver), Hashemiyeh Motaghian (Women’s Javelin F56- Silver), Sajad Mohammadian (Men’s Shot Put F42 – Bronze) and Mehdi Olad (Men’s Discus Throw F11 – Bronze) had won medals for Iran.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.