2,000 km of roads to be inaugurated in rural areas by March 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said 2,000 kilometers of roads are going to be inaugurated in the rural regions by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

According to Eslami underprivileged villages will be the priority in this program, IRIB reported on Thursday.

“Currently, 3,500 kilometers of rural roads are under construction across the country of which 2000 kilometers will be inaugurated before next year,” he said.

A map of underprivileged villages has also been prepared and the first priority will be to build roads for those villages with more than 50 households and then those with above 20 families, he said.

The official noted that rural roads have their own technical characteristics and construction of such roads is a prerequisite for development of the country’s villages and prevention of migration to cities.

Development of rural roads is being executed based on a specific plan and the transport ministry has tried to pay especial attention to construction of such roads so that all people in the country would have access to the proper transportation.

