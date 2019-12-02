Iranian translators of Spanish books to meet at Tehran university 

TEHRAN – Iranian translators of Spanish books will come together at the Faculty of Persian Language and Literature of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran on December 9 to review their latest offerings.

“Most of the translators of Spanish books have been students at Allameh University, and we planned to invite them for the meeting to hold talks and exchange views,” Spanish language scholar Najmeh Shobeiri told the Persian service of MNA on Monday.

“Over the past few years, Spanish translators have made good progress and have translated many books into Persian, but their activities have been ignored,” she added.

Shamseddin Borqei, Sahar Yusefi, Saeid Matin, Elnaz Gholami, Elham Abdolalizadeh, Vahid Khodadadi and Mona Mohammadpur are among the translators, which will attend the meeting. They will make speeches about their latest books.

Shobeiri also said that they are planning to invite the Spanish ambassador and the cultural staff at the Embassy of Spain in Tehran to the meeting.

Photo: Spanish language scholar Najmeh Shobeiri in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW



