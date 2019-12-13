Kuwait calls for lift of sanctions on Iran 

TEHRAN - Mansour Al-Otaibi, Kuwait’s ambassador to the UN, has called for removal of sanctions on Iran.

“We hope existing differences end and leads towards amending the nuclear deal so that we make sure that Iran will not return other program or nuclear arms,” Al-Otaibai said in an interview with al Jazeera aired on Friday.

“Kuwait does not want the neighboring Muslim nation of Iran to remain under sanctions or to be isolated,” he further said.

“Iran should assure the international community, especially its neighboring countries, that has no intention to produce atomic weapons,” he added.

The Kuwaiti envoy further claimed, “There are positive signs which are possibly paving the ground for resumption of bilateral talks between Iran and the U.S. to reach a joint understanding to amend the nuclear deal.”

In a key speech at the United Nations General Assembly late in September, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s “response to any negotiation under sanctions is in the negative.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has abandoned the 2015 the nuclear deal and imposed the harshest ever sanctions on Iran, has been repeatedly calling for dialogue with Iran.

“On behalf of my nation and state, I would like to announce that our response to any negotiation under sanctions is in the negative,” Rouhani told world leaders and delegates participating at the annual UN conference.