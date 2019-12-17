“Goodbye, Commander” published in Arabic 

TEHRAN – “Goodbye, Commander”, a memoir of martyr Brigadier General Hossein Hamedani’s widow, Fatemeh Cheraghnoruzi, has been published in Arabic.

Hamedani, who was a senior military advisor to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was martyred in October 2015 during a mission in Syria.

The book, compiled by Hamid Hesam, recounts Cheraghnoruzi’s memories of their stay in Syria, publisher Besat has announced.

The story of “Goodbye, Commander”, translated into Arabic by Masud Ahmadi, begins in 2011 when the commander and his family left Iran to join Syrian forces in their war against ISIS. The book also returns to the 1960s and continues with the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and multiple missions of the commander during the war.

Photo: This photo shows copies of the Persian and Arabic versions of “Goodbye Commander”.

RM/MMS/YAW

