Artist laments poor quality of Iranian graphic designs

TEHRAN – The head of the Board of Directors at the Iranian Graphic Designers Society, Fatemeh Karkeabadi, has criticized the poor quality of Iranian graphic designs showcased at the 6th Silver Cypress Exhibition.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the biennial exhibit held at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Friday, she said, “In any case, this biennial is an effort made by the society members despite all the obstacles that were put in the way of the artists who were trying to organize the event.”

However, she added, “The graphic designs are not in their best shape but, certainly are effective and will prepare the ground for improvement in the future.”

Mohammad-Javad Haqshenas, the director of the Cultural-Social Committee of the Tehran City Council also attended the ceremony.

“At the Tehran City Council, we believe that urban graphic designs can help society achieve a visual tranquility,” he said.

“Today, environmental graphic design has been changed into a major factor in social and urban life, and is a key instrument to influence behavior patterns in urban social life,” he added.

Haqshenas asked graphic designers to help the city council create a good mood for people in Tehran.

A number of top works in various categories at the Silver Cypress Exhibition, which is organized by the Iranian Graphic Designers Society, was honored during the closing ceremony of the exhibit.

Photo: Winners and the organizers pose during the closing ceremony of the 6th Silver Cypress Exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on December 20, 2019.

