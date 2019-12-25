Advisor calls for regional cooperation to protect Persian Gulf security

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has called for regional countries’ cooperation to protect the security of the Persian Gulf.

“Preserving the security of the Persian Gulf needs collective cooperation of regional countries,” Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“The outcome of the United States and other foreigners’ military presence and the foreigners’ stockpiling of weapons in the Persian Gulf would be an increase in insecurity,” he pointed out.

Amir Abdollahian stated that dialogue, building trust, and mutual respect are currently necessary for the region.

“And the Islamic Republic of Iran has always recommended this path,” he added.

Iran has in recent months called for closer cooperation with regional countries to counter threats.

President Hassan Rouhani, during his speech at the 74th UN General Assembly, called on regional states to join the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability, and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” Rouhani said at the summit.

He added, “The Coalition for Hope is based on important principles such as compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, equal footing, dialog and understanding, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, inviolability of international borders, the peaceful settlement of all disputes, and more importantly, the two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations is necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope.”

MH/PA