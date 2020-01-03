Nation will never let U.S. off for killing Iranian heroes: Larijani

TEHRAN – Following the U.S. attacks on Baghdad airport on Friday night which led to the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the noble nation of Iran will not forsake the blood of its martyrs.

In his condolence message, Larijani wrote, “I congratulate and condole the martyrdom of the brave and unique commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Qassem Soleimani and some of his courageous companions to Imam Zaman (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and also the noble nation of the Islamic Iran.”

Larijani called General Soleimani a dignified and prominent commander who eventually "attained martyrdom by the most vicious and cruel Israeli regime and the United States".

“The United States must know that the great nation of Islamic Iran has so far bestowed many martyrs in this way. We will not forsake the blood of our martyrs,” he stressed.

He added, "Today, the U.S. government is the most hated regime in the world and the global arrogance must know that they will never be able to undermine the firm wills of the great commanders with their heinous crimes.”

General Soleimani was a brilliant epitome and model of iron wills who was nurtured in the school of Islam, he reiterated.

Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.