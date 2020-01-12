Iran volleyball qualify for Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran eased past China in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) on Sunday at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament to book a place at the 2020 Olympic Games as the best Asian team.

Iran’s Mohammad Mousavi scored a match-high 16 points and Chuan Jiang scored 13 points for China.

It was a rematch between two Asian giants since Iran had defeated China 3-0 in Pool A on Thursday.

In addition to hosts Japan, the teams of Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Poland, France, the U.S. and Tunisia have qualified so far for Tokyo 2020 through the intercontinental qualification tournaments.

Iran qualified for the Olympics for the second time in a row, as the Persians came fifth in the previous edition held in Rio.