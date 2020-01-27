Iranian passenger plane crash lands on street, no casualties reported

TEHRAN_ No serious injuries were reported after an airplane belonging to Caspian Airlines with 135 passengers on board skidded off the runway and crash landed in the middle of a street in Mahshahr city, southwestern Khuzestan province, on Monday.

The incident took place at 7:50 a.m. local time due to a technical problem in the aircraft's landing gear, ISNA reported. Further investigations are underway.

"Fortunately, all passengers of the Tehran-Mahshahr flight are safe," Reza Jafarzadeh, Civil Aviation Organization's spokesman said.

MG