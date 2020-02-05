Iran boosts Darkhoein oilfield’s production capacity

TEHRAN - Production capacity of Darkhoein oil field in southwestern Iran is increased by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the course of the past 12 months, Shana reported, quoting the head of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, which is in charge of the field.

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Jahangir Pourhang said a tender has been held for the repair of five wells in the oil field, adding: "This tender was held in line with strategic plans for preserving the production capacity of Darkhoein Field.”

He also said that a project for collecting 50 million cubic feet (mcf) of flare gas in West Karoun fields has also been awarded to the private sector, adding the company has been obliged to convert the collected gas into gas liquids and dry gas.

“Currently, the process of ceding the land and equipping the initial workshop by the contractor has been fulfilled and the ground will soon be broken for initiating the project.”

Pourhang said the project would be carried out with an investment of $120 million which would be supplied by the project’s developer.

Located near the Iraqi border, Darkhoein was first developed by Italy’s oil and gas group Eni in collaboration with Iran’s Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

However, since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanction the Italian company was forced to back out of the project and the Arvandan is currently in charge of the field.

