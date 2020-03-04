Iranian doc explores Syrian women’s resistance in war against Daesh

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmakers have recently made a documentary about women in the Syrian town of Salhab that chose to resist in the war against the Daesh terrorists instead of mourning for the martyrdom of their beloved ones.

Ahmad Zaeri and Esmaeil Torkzad are the directors of the documentary “The Salhab Mothers” produced at the Owj Arts and Media Organization.

The documentary tells the story of a group of Syrian women in Salhab whose children or husbands are martyred in the war. They decide to launch a campaign by establishing kitchens in the town a few kilometers behind the frontline to provide food for the soldiers fighting with Daesh.

Filming took about one month under the very difficult circumstances existing in the town, and the process of editing also took one year.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian documentary “The Salhab Mothers” by Iranian directors Ahmad Zaeri and Esmaeil Torkzad.

RM/MMS/YAW



