Iran urges UN to ‘disregard inhuman U.S. sanctions’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the head of the United Nations, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

Zarif broke out the content of the letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a Tweet on Friday night, writing “I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman US sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted.”

In letter to UN SG @antonioguterres, I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman US sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted.



“As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don't discriminate. To fight them, neither should humans,” he added, also posting the following two-page letter as attached photos.

Iran is one of the countries severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far with 11,364 infections and 514 deaths as of Friday. While the medical staff across the country is sacrificing their lives for the community, the country’s lack of access to its outside resources due to US sanctions has influenced the process of containing the disease.

“While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population – unlike those of other countries affected – suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the Government of United States since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018,” Zarif noted in his letter.