Non-oil trade at $78.5b in 11 months

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $78.5 billion during the eleven-month period from March 21, 2019 until February 19, 2020, IRIB reported on Tuesday, citing the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The IRICA data show that the country has exported 125 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $38.5 billion during the mentioned eleven-month period, with a 17-percent rise in weight while 4.4-percent fall in the worth compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran’s 11-month imports of non-oil goods stood at 32 million tons worth $40 billion, indicating 10.8 percent growth in weight and 2.3 percent rise in value year-on-year, the same report confirmed.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Afghanistan were the major export destinations of Iranian non-oil commodities, while China, UAE, Turkey, India and Germany were the main import sources of such goods to Iran during the mentioned eleven-month period.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports stood at $44.3 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) while $42.6 billion worth of commodities were shipped into the country.

