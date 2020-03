TEHRAN- The Iranian health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 1,762 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the country over the past 24 hours.

Jahanpour added that 122 more people have died and 8,913 people have recovered. So, the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 24,811, of whom 1,934 have died.