Iran reports 35,408 Covid-19 cases, 2,517 deaths

TEHRAN- The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ian has reached 35,408, the health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday.

Jahanpour said that 3,076 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours.

He added that 139 more people have died and 11,679 people have recovered. So, the total number of people who have died of the coronavirus has reached 2,517 so far.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Started on Friday, the plan, which will run for two weeks, envisages that intercity travels will be restricted and only residents will be allowed to enter their cities, ISNA reported.

If someone wants to travel to another city illegally, his or her car will be impounded for a month and the driver will be fined.

Moreover, holding any kind of meeting or congregation will be banned and all parks and gyms as well as universities and schools will remain closed.

Meanwhile, rail, road, and air transport will be limited.

MG