Even U.S. in need of aid against COVID-19 yet refuses to lift anti-Iran sanctions: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says even the United States, the world’s largest economy, needs others’ help to fight the coronavirus pandemic, yet it refuses to halt its “economic terrorism” against Iran.

“#Covid19 ravages the world, sparing no nation. Even the world's largest economy needs others to help it fight the pandemic, yet refuses to halt its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran,” wrote Zarif in a tweet on Thursday, referring to an article published on The Wallstreet Journal, which quotes a statement from Seoul’s presidential Blue House as saying that President Trump had telephoned South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to ask if South Korea could send medical equipment to the US to help combat the coronavirus.

Zarif went on to add, “Does the US want a “forever pandemic"? Moral imperative to stop observing the bully's sanctions.”

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 2,234 with 29,406 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Tehran says its efforts to combat the outbreak are severely hampered by the US sanctions.