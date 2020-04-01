‘Iran’s gas production stable despite sanctions’

TEHRAN- Iran has managed to have a stable gas production status despite the sanctions on the country’s energy sector, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) underscored.

While elaborating on the company’s performance during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Hassan Montazer Torbati said, “Sanctions could not impede our gas production and we had a good condition in gas supply in the past year”, Shana reported.

NIGC managing director further noted that the company will make every endevour in line with stable gas supply in the current year as well.

MA/MA