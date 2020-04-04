Machine Sazi transfer ban confirmed

TEHRAN - The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has confirmed that Machine Sazi are banned from signing any new players for the next three transfer windows.

The sanction comes after the Iranian club were found guilty for failing to pay salary of Brazilian players Luciano Pereira Mendes and Fernando de Jesus Ribeiro.

Mendes, who currently plays in Iranian club Foolad, was named the best topscorer of Iran Professional League (IPL) with 16 goals last season. Fernando also is goalkeeper of Iran’s pars Jonoubi.

Machine Sazi sit 9th in Iran Professional League table with 24 points from 21 matches.