IRGC unveils device to detect coronavirus 100 meters away

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled an advanced device capable of detecting people infected with the coronavirus remotely.

IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami said the device has been developed by local scientists in the aftermath of the outbreak of coronavirus, Tasnim reported.

Salami explained that the device is able to detect every coronavirus infection case within a 100-meter radius in the surrounding area by creating a magnetic field.

It is also able to detect contaminated areas, he said.

When the device’s antenna is pointed at a specific location, it will detect the contaminated spot within around 5 seconds, the general added.

Major General Salami said one of the great advantages of the homegrown device is that the coronavirus diagnosis does not require a blood test anymore, since the smart detector can remotely identify those infected with COVID-19.

The device is also used for smart and targeted disinfection operations, as it obviates the need for sanitizing the surfaces that are not contaminated, the general stated, noting that it would be also utilized for screening of people on a large scale.

The results of the tests in hospitals show that the device has an 80 percent accuracy and the upgraded versions will hopefully be able to detect all kinds of viruses.

