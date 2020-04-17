“Malakout” to compete in Dallas film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Farnush Abedi’s short animated movie “Malakout” will be competing in the 50th Annual USA Film Festival taking place in Dallas in May/June 2020, the Iranian Youth Cinema Society has announced.

The horror film is about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

The animation received an honorable mention at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland in February.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

RM/MMS/YAW