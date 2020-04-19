Aluminum ingot production exceeds 275,000 tons

TEHRAN- Iran’s major aluminum producers produced 275,716 tons of aluminum ingots in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), IRNA reported citing the industry data.

As reported, the country’s aluminum ingot production in the past year fell eight percent in comparison to the figure for its preceding year.

The data show that among the country’s top producers, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) has the best performance registering a four percent rise during the mentioned period.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the mentioned year.

According to IMIDRO, Iran’s aluminum production capacity is expected to reach 775,000 tons with the implementation of two major plants in South Khorasan and Fars provinces in the coming years.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

The country is targeting the production of 823,000 tons of aluminum ingots for the current Iranian calendar year, which requires an investment of $1.8 billion.

