Iran football league to resume season in late June

TEHRAN – Iran Professional League (IPL) can complete the season as the government have given the green light to restart the league in late June.

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi announced plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

“We held a meeting with Mehrzad Khalilian (head of the Sports Medicine Federation) on Monday and discussed with a view to complete the season as the organizers of La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga are going to make it happen,” Harirchi said.

“With nine weeks remaining, we can finish the current season in six weeks. The teams will have three weeks to prepare for the competition,” he added.

“Of course, there will be red lines to restart the competition. The season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol. The matches will be held behind closed doors but we will see a real football onto the field. Players must also avoid goal celebrations,” Harirchi stated.

“The initial protocols have been approved by Iran’s Health Ministry and Sports Ministry but the football federation will make a final decision about the resumption.

“We also have another option to finish the league but I think it will be a low-probability event. People above 65 years and the players with suspicious symptoms are not allowed to participate at the competition. All players will also be tested for COVID-19 every five days,” Harirchi concluded.