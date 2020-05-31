IIDCYA to screen naqqali performances on Instagram

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) plans to publish several naqqali performances on its Instagram in the near future.

Naqqali is a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories, and someone who performs naqqali is called a morshed or naqqal.

The institute has invited the naqqals Mohammadreza Majuni, Amir-Hossein Ensafi and Fahimeh Barutchi to narrate stories from the classical Persian literature.

“Bijan and Manijeh” from Shahnameh, “The Merchant and the Parrot” from Rumi’s Masnavi-ye Manavi, as well as the story of Timur, the Turkic ruler of Central Asia who lived from 1336 until 1405, and his battle with Iran, are among the stories to be narrated.

Photo: Mohammadreza Majuni gives a naqqali performance in an undated photo.

