Conservation of Iranian Wetlands Project finalized

TEHRAN – The third phase of the Conservation of Iranian Wetlands Project, which outlines key strategies for the next five years, was approved as a document of joint cooperation between Iran and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The project aims to focus on better management of wetlands in accordance with climate change, improving the management of natural resources, and emphasizing on the role of public participation and raising awareness, Ali Arvahi, the director of the project stated.

The third phase of the project will start in June 2020.

Under the second phase, $2 million was provided by the Government of Japan to UNDP, contributing to the revival of Lake Urmia from its current critical situation. The project specifically addressed the restoration of Lake Urmia through the promotion of sustainable agriculture and effective reduction of water consumption. The project engaged with local communities and farmers using Integrated Participatory Crop Management Techniques (IPCM).

The Project, in cooperation with the Government of Iran (Department of Environment), the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has been operating since 2005 with the aim of reducing or permanently eliminating threats of the wetlands and maintain sustainability in general.

Measures have been piloted in selected and important wetlands to introduce the experiences in the form of the ecological approach while establishing a new management system to implement it in other wetlands in the country.

There are 80 big and small wetlands in the country, 24 sites designated as wetlands of international importance (Ramsar sites) out of 2,290 worldwide. Of Iran’s 24 sites about one third are under pressure or in a critical condition.

Chief of the Department of Environment (DOE) Issa Kalantari has said in order to restore wetlands in the country a budget of 600 trillion rials (nearly $14 billion) is required.

