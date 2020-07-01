Over $833m of facilities to be paid to transport sector in coming months

TEHRAN- Iranian government will pay 35 trillion rials (about $833.3 million) of facilities with an interest rate of 12 percent to the transport sector in the coming months, deputy transport and urban development minister announced.

Shahram Adamnejad said that the transport industry has been recently in need of support in all sectors, so it was decided to allocate some facilities to this industry, IRNA reported.

“In air sector, we have had flight limitation since the last days of the previous [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 19), railway transport was reduced, there was almost no marine transportation, and there have been many limitations in road transport because of the coronavirus pandemic, therefore; the mentioned facilities were allocated to the transport sector”, the deputy minister noted.

Banking procedure is currently underway and after that, paying the mentioned loans will be started, Adamnejad announced.

The Iranian government is allocating support packages to different economic sectors for compensating the damages caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

One of the packages has been allocated to the country’s exhibition industry.

Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) said last month that after several rounds of discussion and follow-ups by the acting industry, mining, and trade minister the exhibition industry and its subsidiaries were considered among the job categories severely affected by the pandemic.

Bahman Hosseinzadeh said that businessmen and companies active in this area can receive support facilities in the near future.

MA/MA