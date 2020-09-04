Rouhani says U.S. conspiracies against Iran have failed

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that all the United States’ conspiracies and plans against Iran have failed.

“Now, we can announce to the world and history that all the conspiracies and plans of the White House, as a big strategic mistake to surrender the people and government, have totally failed,” Rouhani said during a ceremony in which he inaugurated three national developmental projects undertaken by the country’s Ministry of Energy in the western and northwestern provinces of Kermanshah, East Azarbaijan, and Ardabil.

“From the beginning of 2018 until today, the people have resisted these conspiracies with more endurance every day,” he noted.

He added that the Iranian government will never give in to the U.S. pressure.

“The enemies’ plans have inflicted difficulties, however, they could not stop us from moving on the path of development,” he said.

“The U.S. has suffered a great political defeat in recent weeks, which was unprecedented in the history of the U.S. and the United Nations.” Pointing to the U.S. failure to persuade the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo against Iran, Rouhani said, “The U.S. has suffered a great political defeat in recent weeks, which was unprecedented in the history of the U.S. and the United Nations.”

The United States has stepped up calls for the extension of UN arms embargo on Iran since April.

At a meeting of the Security Council in August, the U.S. draft resolution to extend the arms embargo was rejected.

The embargo will expire in October under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that the U.S. ditched in 2018.

