Iran Oil Show 2020 to open on Oct. 12 only for specialists

TEHRAN - The 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2020) will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during October 12-15, however it is not going to be open to the public like the previous years.

According to Shana news agency, due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, in this year’s exhibition only senior managers of the government sector, managers of the private and cooperative sectors, distinguished professors and students of the country's universities, political officials, and guests of exhibitors and specialized professional associations will be allowed to visit and participate.

The exhibition, however, will be held following restrict healthcare and safety protocols and standards.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

EF/MA